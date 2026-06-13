Tyra Banks sues Netflix over allegedly manipulated documentary interview

Tyra Banks says Netflix cut a 3.5-hour interview down to 16 minutes, turning a documentary on America’s Next Top Model into a defamatory story about sexual assault.

Tyra Banks has sued Netflix, accusing the streaming giant of turning her participation in a documentary on America’s Next Top Model into a false narrative through selective editing. The lawsuit says Banks sat for a 3.5-hour interview, but only 16 minutes made it into the final three-part series, leaving her comments, in her words, “stripped of context and reassembled” to support claims she never made.

The case lands squarely in the growing debate over documentary ethics in the streaming era, where retrospective series often depend on tight edits, archival footage and emotionally charged revelations. Banks says she agreed to participate because viewers deserved an honest look at the franchise’s legacy, but she now alleges that the finished program crossed the line from editorial shaping into manipulation. Netflix declined to comment.

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Reality Check: Inside America’s Next Top Model premiered on Netflix on Feb. 16 and quickly became one of the platform’s most watched titles, reaching No. 1 on its English TV list in its premiere week with 14.2 million views. Netflix has described the project as the “definitive, must-watch chronicle” of the series, which at its peak reached a global audience of more than 100 million people. The documentary examines both the show’s rise and the controversies that shadowed it, including body-shaming critiques, a blackface challenge and invasive cosmetic transformations.

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Banks’s lawsuit says the documentary falsely suggested she knowingly allowed a contestant to be sexually assaulted on the show, exploited that trauma for ratings and later could not remember the episode when questioned. The series centers in part on former contestant Shandi Sullivan, who says she was assaulted during filming of cycle 2, and also includes commentary from former judge J. Alexander, known as Miss J, along with other franchise figures.

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America’s Next Top Model first premiered in May 2003 and ran for 24 seasons across three networks through 2018, becoming one of reality television’s most recognizable brands. The new lawsuit asks for a jury trial and damages, including lost business opportunities and lost business income, and it raises a larger question that now hangs over every archival streaming project: how much control should public figures expect once they agree to tell their stories in hindsight?