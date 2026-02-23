Tyrese Haliburton Sidelined with Shingles, Pacers Impacted

Tyrese Haliburton will miss games after being diagnosed with shingles, leaving the Indiana Pacers without their All-Star point guard during a critical stretch.

Tyrese Haliburton, the standout point guard for the Indiana Pacers, has been diagnosed with shingles and will spend time away from the team, according to reports from both ESPN and Fox 59. The diagnosis comes at a crucial point in the NBA season, presenting a major hurdle for the Pacers as they push toward the playoffs.

Haliburton’s Health Setback

Both outlets confirmed on Thursday that Haliburton will be absent from the Pacers’ lineup as he recovers from shingles, a viral infection causing a painful rash and other symptoms. Indiana head coach Rick Carlisle described the situation as "a very painful thing", emphasizing the severity of Haliburton’s condition and its impact on his availability. The timeline for his return remains uncertain, with both reports indicating that his absence could extend for an undetermined period.

Shingles, also known as herpes zoster, can cause severe nerve pain and fatigue, which may make it difficult for athletes to perform at a high level.

According to the epidemiology of shingles, the condition is more common in older adults but can affect younger individuals, especially under stress or with a weakened immune system.

Pivotal Loss for Pacers

Haliburton has been the engine behind the Pacers’ offense, serving as their primary playmaker and scorer. This season, he is averaging over 21 points and 10 assists per game, placing him among the league’s elite guards. The All-Star’s absence leaves a significant void for Indiana, which is fighting to secure a strong playoff seed in a competitive Eastern Conference.

Haliburton’s advanced metrics highlight his impact, ranking near the top of the league in both offensive rating and assist percentage.

The Pacers have relied heavily on his court vision, leadership, and scoring, making this setback particularly challenging.

Understanding Shingles in Athletes

Shingles is caused by the reactivation of the varicella-zoster virus, which also causes chickenpox. While it is more prevalent among older adults, cases in young, healthy adults—especially those under physical and emotional stress—are not unheard of. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention notes that symptoms can range from pain and rash to fatigue and fever, all of which are significant obstacles for professional athletes.

Medical experts, including those at the Mayo Clinic, stress that the severity and duration of symptoms can vary. Recovery can take weeks, and the risk of complications—such as nerve pain—may further delay a return to peak performance.

What’s Next for Indiana?

With Haliburton sidelined, the Pacers will need to adjust their rotation and distribute playmaking responsibilities among other guards. Both ESPN and Fox 59 highlighted the uncertainty facing the team as they adapt to his absence. While the Pacers have depth, replacing Haliburton’s production and leadership will be no small task.

The team, its fans, and the wider NBA community will be monitoring updates on Haliburton’s condition closely. His health remains the priority, with the Pacers and medical staff focused on his recovery before considering a return to play.

Looking Ahead

As Haliburton focuses on recovery, the Pacers must rally in his absence and find ways to maintain their momentum. The timeline for his return is unclear, but the team’s resilience during this stretch could prove critical in their postseason ambitions. In the meantime, Haliburton’s health will remain at the forefront of the Pacers’ concerns, underscoring the unpredictable challenges that athletes can face—even off the court.