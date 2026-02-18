U2 Drops 'Days of Ash' EP, First New Songs Since 2017

U2 debuts 'Days of Ash,' their first new EP since 2017, blending political commentary and fresh sounds.

U2 has returned with 'Days of Ash', their first collection of new songs in nearly a decade, officially released on streaming platforms and digital stores this week. The EP marks the band’s most significant original output since 2017, reasserting U2’s place in the current music landscape while tackling pressing global issues.

First New Material Since 2017

The Irish rock legends last released original music with their 2017 album, Songs of Experience. Since then, U2 has kept a relatively low profile in terms of new compositions, focusing instead on touring and anniversary releases. The arrival of Days of Ash signals a creative resurgence for the group and has been met with anticipation from fans and industry observers alike.

Political Commentary and Global Themes

According to coverage from The Guardian, lead singer Bono uses the new material as a platform for outspoken political commentary, directly criticizing figures such as ICE, Vladimir Putin, and Benjamin Netanyahu. This is in line with U2’s long-standing tradition of blending music with activism, and the EP’s themes reflect ongoing global tensions and humanitarian concerns.

's lyrics reportedly address contemporary topics, echoing the band's earlier work that often intertwined social justice with rock anthems. The band has not shied away from confronting controversial subjects, reinforcing their role as both musicians and cultural commentators.

What Early Listeners and Media Are Saying

While full critical consensus is still forthcoming, early reactions have noted the EP’s boldness and the band’s undiminished energy. The Guardian highlights Bono’s direct approach to political critique, suggesting that the new music could spark both discussion and debate among listeners.

Context and Band Activity

This release comes after a period of intense speculation about the band's future, with rumors circulating about recording sessions and possible tours. U2’s ongoing influence is reflected in their strong chart performance, as detailed in Billboard’s chart history, and their enduring popularity as a live act is evident in setlist.fm’s tour statistics. The new EP will likely add to their impressive collection of Gold and Platinum certifications as well.

Looking Ahead

With Days of Ash, U2 demonstrates their commitment to addressing real-world issues through music, a hallmark of their four-decade career. As more reviews and listener feedback emerge, the EP’s impact on both the charts and the wider conversation around music and politics will become clearer. For now, fans have a fresh collection of songs to dissect and discuss, as U2 reclaims the spotlight with both vigor and purpose.