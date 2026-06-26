Uber tightens driver screenings after report on criminal convictions

Uber will permanently bar drivers with violent felony, sexual offense and child or elder abuse convictions after scrutiny exposed screening gaps.

Uber is preparing to permanently bar drivers with violent felony convictions, sexual offenses and child or elder abuse or endangerment convictions, a sharper policy shift aimed at closing screening gaps that let some applicants with serious records get through. Its earlier system could still approve drivers convicted of child abuse, assault and stalking in 22 states when those convictions were more than seven years old.

Uber’s U.S. safety system already requires screening before a driver’s first trip, then rescreening at least once a year, with technology scanning for new criminal charges or convictions in between. Its standard background checks generally reach back at least seven years, though in many cities and states they can cover a driver’s entire adult history depending on local law. Murder, sexual assault, kidnapping and terrorism-related offenses are already permanently disqualifying, and pending charges may also block an applicant.

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The new review would widen that permanent ban to include violent felony convictions, sexual offenses, and child or elder abuse or endangerment regardless of when the conviction occurred. Uber is also considering tougher rules for harassment, restraining-order violations and weapons charges. It remains unclear when the changes will take effect.

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Matt Kallman, an Uber spokesperson, said, “Safety isn't static, and our approach isn't, either,” and the company listens to experts and updates its policies as conditions change. A federal jury ordered the company to pay $8.5 million in a sexual-assault case in February 2026, and a U.S. House Oversight Committee raised concerns in 2025 about Uber’s handling and disclosure of sexual assault and misconduct reports. Lyft bars drivers with prior violent felony convictions regardless of how long ago the conviction happened.