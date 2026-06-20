Ubisoft founder killed in plane crash in western France

A founder of Ubisoft died in a plane crash in western France, hitting the Guillemot family as the games giant fights a 1.5 billion-euro loss.

A founder of Ubisoft died in a plane crash in western France, delivering a personal blow to the Guillemot family just as the video-game publisher faces one of the hardest stretches in its history. The crash comes after decades in which the five Guillemot brothers built Ubisoft into a global force in entertainment and technology.

Founded in 1986 by Christian, Claude, Gérard, Michel and Yves Guillemot, Ubisoft grew from a French family venture into one of the world’s biggest game publishers. Its best-known franchises, including Assassin’s Creed, Far Cry, Prince of Persia, Rayman and Watch Dogs, helped turn the company into a cultural brand with reach far beyond France. Ubisoft remains headquartered in Saint-Mandé, near Paris, and Yves Guillemot still serves as chairman and chief executive officer.

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The company is under intense financial pressure. Ubisoft reported a record annual loss of almost 1.5 billion euros for its 2025-26 financial year, blaming a far-reaching restructuring, game delays and cancellations. In January, the company said it aimed to shed up to 200 staff at its Paris headquarters, a sign of how aggressively it has been cutting costs. Shares later plunged more than 15 percent after disappointing annual results in May.

The loss also deepens the strain on a company already dealing with legal and reputational damage. Former Ubisoft executives were tried in March 2025 over alleged harassment, and a French court convicted three former executives in July 2025. For a group that long marketed itself as one of France’s most successful technology champions, the latest blow lands at a moment when management is trying to stabilize operations and restore confidence.

Photo by Lekko Ponad

The crash matters beyond one family tragedy because Ubisoft helped define how a European publisher could compete at global scale. The Guillemots built a company that became part of the modern video-game industry’s core architecture in Europe, while the sector around it has been forced into consolidation, layoffs and tighter creative control. With one founder gone and the company still navigating losses and restructuring, the pressure on Ubisoft’s next chapter has only intensified.