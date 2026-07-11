Ubisoft sets July 9, 2026 release date for Assassin's Creed IV remake

Ubisoft locked in July 9 for the Black Flag remake, promising a faithful rebuild with new content in the latest Anvil engine. The game arrived 13 years after the 2013 original.

Ubisoft locked Assassin’s Creed Black Flag Resynced to a July 9, 2026 release date, ending years of speculation around a remake of one of the series’ most enduring entries. The project has been positioned as a faithful recreation of Assassin’s Creed IV: Black Flag, but built in the latest version of the Anvil engine with improvements and new content.

The original Assassin’s Creed IV: Black Flag launched on November 19, 2013, and took players to 1715, when piracy shaped a lawless Caribbean. It followed Edward Kenway, a pirate captain whose story moved through the Bahamas and across the wider region alongside historical figures including Blackbeard, Calico Jack and Benjamin Hornigold. That setting helped make the game stand out at a time when Assassin’s Creed was still more rigidly structured around stealth and city-based action.

The remake was led by Ubisoft Singapore, with some of the original developers returning to the project. Ubisoft has said the new version was available on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S and PC, signaling a clean break from the hardware era that defined the 2013 release. Thirteen years is a long gap in game design terms, and the new version arrives into a market where players expect faster loading, denser systems and tighter mission flow than the seventh-generation era could support.

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That is where the remake test becomes sharper than nostalgia. Ubisoft has framed Resynced as more than a visual upgrade, pointing to upgraded gameplay and additional content alongside the rebuilt technical foundation. For modern players, the question is not whether Black Flag was beloved, but whether its open-sea loop, pacing and mission design still justify a full return in 2026 rather than a simple remaster.

BBC’s Tom Gerken played the pirate game as Ubisoft readied the launch, underlining how closely the title has been watched inside and outside the series’ fan base. The company’s decision to remake Black Flag, rather than leave it as a preserved classic, reflects a broader industry bet that older hits can still carry commercial weight if they are rebuilt to meet current expectations instead of merely polished for them.