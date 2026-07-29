UEFA considers World Cup boycott over FIFA investment plan

UEFA is weighing a World Cup boycott after FIFA tied support for a $20 billion investment plan to $40 million in funding for member associations.

UEFA is weighing a World Cup boycott after FIFA tied support for a $20 billion commercial investment plan to a $40 million funding promise for member associations. The proposal would create a new subsidiary around the World Cup and other competitions, open the door to outside investors for stakes of up to 20 percent, and seek as much as $4.2 billion from minority sales.

UEFA said the plan crossed a line and accused FIFA of “selling football.” That reaction has turned a governance dispute into a fight over who controls the sport’s richest tournament and who gets to profit from its media and commercial rights.

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FIFA plans to put the proposal before its 211 member associations at a September vote. The funding offer is designed to win support from federations that rely on FIFA money, but it has also drawn anger from regional bodies that say they were blindsided by the move. Concacaf and AFC were among the confederations described as surprised by the proposal, widening the backlash beyond Europe.

Photo by George Zografidis

England’s FA was deeply concerned by FIFA’s investment plans, adding pressure from one of Europe’s most influential national associations. UEFA’s response carries extra weight because European leagues, clubs and national federations sit at the center of the World Cup’s commercial machine, from broadcast sales to sponsorship contracts. Any sustained boycott threat would force broadcasters and sponsors to weigh the risk that the sport’s top governing bodies are no longer aligned on how the tournament should be run, financed and sold.

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The confrontation also fits a long-running struggle between FIFA and Europe over the shape of the global game. UEFA has previously threatened boycott action over FIFA ideas for changing the World Cup calendar, including moves toward a two-year cycle, so the language is not new. What is new is the use of private capital, with FIFA asking federations to back a fund-raising model that links direct cash support to approval of a commercial vehicle built around World Cup rights.

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For FIFA president Gianni Infantino, the pitch puts money and access in the same package. For Europe, it raises a harder question: whether football’s governing body can bring investors into the World Cup’s commercial core without provoking a break from the confederation that has repeatedly resisted FIFA’s expansion plans.