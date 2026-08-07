Uefa says Fifa backing of Infantino changes nothing, World Cup boycott looms

Uefa said Fifa’s backing of Gianni Infantino “changes nothing” as England quit supporting him and a 55-association World Cup boycott threat stayed alive.

Uefa said Fifa’s backing of Gianni Infantino at Wednesday’s meeting changed nothing, keeping alive the threat that European teams could boycott the World Cup after England’s FA withdrew support for the Fifa president over his private-investment plan.

The English FA sent a letter pulling its backing for Infantino after Fifa proposed selling stakes in its competitions to private investors. The Football Association of Wales had already withdrawn support for his re-election bid, showing the backlash was spreading beyond a single association and into a wider challenge to Fifa’s authority.

Uefa’s 55 member associations voted on 30 July 2026 to boycott World Cups if Fifa went ahead with the plan to sell stakes in its competitions. That vote turned the dispute into a direct test of whether Fifa can impose a commercial strategy on continental bodies that control the players, teams and qualifiers the World Cup depends on.

Fifa had told its 211 member associations they had until 19 September to back the proposal or face financial consequences, according to BBC News. The deadline sharpened the standoff into a governance fight over who sets the rules for world football, and how much leverage Fifa can exert over national federations when its flagship tournament is at stake.

Piotr Drabik via Wikimedia Commons (CC BY 2.0)

The split cut across the sport’s power blocs. Concacaf and the AFC rejected the private-equity proposal, while African nations backed Infantino, exposing a fracture that ran through football’s political map rather than along simple regional lines. For Uefa, that division only underlined why its boycott threat remained credible.

Infantino said on 1 August 2026 that he had scrapped the controversial plan after widespread opposition, saying the project had created divisions that were no longer in the interest of its original objective. Reuters-based coverage said he apologised after a Fifa executive meeting in Morocco on Wednesday, but Uefa said the conditions had not been met to lift its boycott threat.

If Uefa holds that line, the consequences would reach far beyond Infantino’s standing. World Cup legitimacy would come under pressure if teams from 55 European associations stayed away, and fans in England, Wales and across the continent would face the prospect of a tournament stripped of some of its biggest national sides.