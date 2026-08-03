Uefa threatens legal action after Fifa scraps private investment plan

FIFA scrapped a $20 billion investment plan after UEFA’s 55 member associations united against it and threatened to boycott FIFA competitions.

Gianni Infantino scrapped FIFA’s plan to sell stakes in a new investment subsidiary on 31 July 2026 after the proposal triggered a widening revolt across world football. UEFA responded by threatening legal action, turning the dispute into a fight over who will control the money and influence tied to the sport’s biggest competitions.

FIFA had planned to create a $20 billion subsidiary to run the World Cup and its other events, and to sell outside investors stakes of up to 20 percent. The structure would have opened a new revenue stream by letting private capital share in the commercial returns from tournaments that have long sat at the center of FIFA’s financial power. That prospect alarmed UEFA, which saw the move as a direct challenge to the current balance between European football and FIFA’s global authority.

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On 30 July 2026, UEFA’s 55 member associations unanimously opposed the plan. They went further and warned that they would boycott FIFA competitions if the stake-sale proposal was pursued. Regional confederations were also blindsided by the idea, deepening the sense that FIFA had pushed a major governance change without securing support from the bodies that would be most affected by it.

FIFA said it would continue with an open and democratic consultation before the idea was abandoned. Infantino then dropped the plan the next day, saying the proposal had created divisions that were no longer in the interest of football’s governing body. UEFA later said the proposal had been unanimously rejected by its national associations and by many other federations and confederations around the world.

Photo by Ben Khatry

The clash went beyond a legal dispute over one transaction. A private-equity stake in FIFA competitions would have given outside investors a foothold in World Cup-linked revenues and, by extension, in the governance debates surrounding how those revenues are distributed. For UEFA, that raised the prospect of commercial expansion overriding the existing order in which regional federations and FIFA share power over the global game.

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The reversal also put Infantino’s leadership under sharper scrutiny, with the fallout exposing the fragile relationship between FIFA and its confederations. For now, the investment vehicle is off the table, but the fight over the economics of football’s future has only been pushed back.