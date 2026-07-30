Uefa threatens World Cup boycott as Concacaf rejects Fifa funding plan

UEFA’s 55 associations backed a boycott while Concacaf’s 41-member bloc rejected Infantino’s $20 billion funding plan ahead of a Sept. 19 vote.

UEFA’s 55 member associations have backed a boycott of future FIFA World Cups and other FIFA tournaments if Gianni Infantino pushes ahead with his private investment plan, while Concacaf’s 41-member bloc has rejected it. The public message from Europe was blunt: “football is not for sale.”

The dispute centers on who controls FIFA’s commercial rights and the cash they generate. FIFA is considering a new $20 billion entity to run the World Cup and other competitions, with a minority stake sale to outside investors. Infantino has set Sept. 19 as the deadline for FIFA’s 211 member federations to approve the plan, and the proposal carries a funding promise of up to $40 million for each association if it passes.

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The leverage points inside FIFA are narrow. FIFA Congress is the organisation’s supreme and legislative body, and it elects the president. The FIFA Council, a 37-member body made up of the president, eight vice presidents and 28 other members, runs the game between Congress meetings. That means UEFA cannot remove Infantino on its own, and Concacaf cannot do it either. The real power sits with FIFA’s member associations acting together through Congress, where a block large enough to reject the plan would strip Infantino of the mandate he needs to move forward.

If FIFA retreats before the Sept. 19 deadline, Infantino keeps the presidency but loses the investment push that triggered the backlash. If the vote goes ahead and fails, the funding threat evaporates and the rebellion in Europe, North America and Central America turns into a clear political defeat. If the plan passes, UEFA’s boycott threat becomes the central commercial risk because a real boycott would require all 55 UEFA associations to keep their national teams out of FIFA competitions, not just issue statements. That would put World Cup qualifying, the tournament itself and related sponsorship and broadcast contracts under immediate strain.

Photo by Ollie Craig

Concacaf was deeply concerned by the lack of due process, and the Asian Football Confederation was disappointed.