UFC 329 set for McGregor vs. Holloway rematch in Las Vegas

Conor McGregor returned after a five-year layoff to headline UFC 329 against Max Holloway, a Las Vegas rematch built as a test of his draw.

Conor McGregor and Max Holloway met again in Las Vegas on Saturday night, with UFC 329 built around a welterweight main event that doubled as a referendum on McGregor’s staying power. The UFC staged the card at T-Mobile Arena as part of International Fight Week, put the main card on Paramount+ in the United States at 9:00 p.m. ET, and filled out a 14-fight lineup that still leaned on McGregor to set the night’s commercial ceiling.

The promotion paired the rematch with a co-main event between Benoît Saint Denis and Paddy Pimblett, while Gable Steveson’s UFC debut against Elisha Ellison landed on the prelims. The rest of the card also carried recognizable names, including Cody Garbrandt, Adrian Yanez, Luke Riley, Kai Kamaka III, Tracy Cortez, Wang Cong, Damian Pinas, Cesar Almeida, Ryan Gandra, Zachary Reese, Alessandro Costa, Cody Durden, Brandon Royval, Lone’er Kavanagh, Cory Sandhagen, Mario Bautista, King Green and Terrance McKinney. Early prelims began at 5:00 p.m. ET on Paramount+ and UFC Fight Pass, with the prelims at 7:00 p.m. ET.

McGregor arrived at UFC 329 as a former UFC featherweight and lightweight champion whose last fight came at UFC 264 on July 10, 2021. That absence made the booking more than a simple rematch. It highlighted how much of the UFC’s biggest-event business still depends on aging stars who can still command attention, even when long layoffs cloud their competitive ceiling.

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The historical anchor was easy to spot. McGregor and Holloway first fought on Aug. 17, 2013, at UFC Fight Night: Shogun vs. Sonnen, when McGregor won by decision. Thirteen years later, Holloway came into the rematch as a -265 favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, with McGregor priced at +215, a market read that reflected both Holloway’s current form and the uncertainty around McGregor’s return.

Holloway also had a larger storyline waiting if he won. ESPN’s pre-fight coverage noted that Holloway saw the bout as a path toward a possible trilogy later in 2026, potentially at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. That possibility gave UFC 329 an added business edge: McGregor still mattered enough to shape not just one marquee night, but the next one too.