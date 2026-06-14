UFC Freedom 250 set for White House South Lawn on July 14, 2026

UFC Freedom 250 brought a title fight to the White House South Lawn, with a 92-foot portable tower and a June 14 card tied to America’s 250th birthday.

UFC Freedom 250 was set to turn the White House South Lawn into a one-night fight venue, pairing a championship UFC card with one of the most politically charged settings in American sports. The event was scheduled for Sunday, June 14, 2026, in Washington, D.C., and the UFC said it commemorated the 250th birthday of the United States.

The main card was listed to begin at 8:00 PM EDT, with event-week programming stretching from June 11 through June 14. UFC materials said the card was presented by Crypto.com and Ram, and viewing information pointed to Paramount+, pay-per-view, and live bar coverage, underscoring how broadly the promotion was trying to package the night beyond a standard broadcast.

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The fight lineup matched the setting. In the main event, undefeated lightweight champion Ilia Topuria was scheduled to defend his title against interim titleholder Justin Gaethje. The co-main event featured former middleweight and light heavyweight champion Alex Pereira against Ciryl Gane for interim heavyweight gold. That combination of name value and title stakes made the card a legitimate marquee event even before the backdrop of the White House entered the picture.

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What made the night unusual was not only the venue, but the logistics behind it. ESPN reported that construction on the temporary South Lawn arena began May 25, 2026, a reminder that the White House was being converted into a working combat-sports site, not merely used as a ceremonial photo backdrop. The centerpiece of the build was a 92-foot-tall portable structure known internally as Stageco’s “beta tent,” nicknamed “the claw,” a scale of staging more often associated with major touring productions than a UFC broadcast.

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That buildout reflected the event’s unusual political and ceremonial weight. ESPN noted that June 14 also was President Trump’s 80th birthday, adding another layer of symbolism to a card already tied to the nation’s semiquincentennial. UFC and ESPN both framed the night as a historic, once-in-a-generation live sports production, and the surrounding fanfest programming and event-week content were designed to make the White House setting part of the spectacle, not just the location.