UFC Freedom 250 to stage first pro fight card at White House

A UFC card branded Freedom 250 turned the White House South Lawn into a 92-foot fight venue, blurring national ceremony with political spectacle.

The White House became the backdrop for mixed martial arts as UFC Freedom 250 staged what UFC called the first professional sporting event ever held there. Branded around the 250th anniversary of American independence, the one-night card took place at the White House in Washington, D.C., was presented by Crypto.com and Ram, and streamed on Paramount+.

The event was folded into the broader America 250 push, with the White House saying the nation would mark 250 years of independence on July 4, 2026. A January 29, 2025 executive order established the White House Task Force on Celebrating America’s 250th Birthday, and the administration later previewed additional programming, including Patriot Games and other national celebrations. UFC cast Freedom 250 as a patriotic milestone, even as the setting turned the presidential residence into a branded sports arena.

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Inside the card, the biggest fights were paired with the most symbolic address in American politics. The lineup included a lightweight title bout between Ilia Topuria and Justin Gaethje, along with Alex Pereira against Ciryl Gane. Other bouts featured Sean O’Malley vs. Aiemann Zahabi, Josh Hokit vs. Derrick Lewis, Mauricio Ruffy vs. Michael Chandler, Bo Nickal vs. Kyle Daukaus, and Diego Lopes vs. Steve Garcia. Crypto.com said it would create a $1 million bonus pool for selected fighters, paid in CRO, and UFC said the pool would be the largest in its history.

Photo by Duren Williams

The build-out itself became part of the story. A temporary structure known as “The Claw” rose on the South Lawn, described as a 92-foot-tall, octagon-shaped cage, while weigh-ins were planned at the Lincoln Memorial. The spectacle also landed in the middle of Donald Trump’s birthday, with the card timed for June 14, 2026, the same day he turned 80. Trump’s relationship with UFC dates back to the early 2000s, when he hosted events at his Taj Mahal casino in Atlantic City, New Jersey. Dana White has said Trump “gave us our start when nobody would talk to us.”

G. Edward Johnson via Wikimedia Commons (CC BY 4.0)

The event moved ahead after a federal judge declined to block it, rejecting an effort by two Washington-area residents to stop construction and bar the card. The White House called the lawsuit “obstructionist, baseless, and dilatory,” while critics argued that putting a combat-sports show on government grounds crossed a line by merging public space, private promotion, and presidential branding into one highly charged production.