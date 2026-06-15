UFC watch party on White House grounds draws national crowds, controversy

Fans from across the country packed the Ellipse for a free UFC watch party beneath the White House, as a $60 million spectacle stirred legal and political backlash.

People traveled from across the country to Washington on Sunday to watch UFC bouts projected onto screens on the Ellipse, turning the public ground just south of the White House into a crowded fan festival. The draw was as much the setting as the fights: a free, ticketed watch party tied to a once-in-a-generation political display, with the White House South Lawn hosting the main card and the Ellipse filling with spectators who wanted to be part of the scene.

The weekend unfolded as UFC Freedom 250, a three-day schedule that began with a press conference at the Lincoln Memorial and moved into fan-fest events on the Ellipse on Saturday and Sunday before the fight card itself. UFC said the Sunday watch party was open through a random drawing, with registrants able to request up to two tickets each. Saturday’s fan-fest already had crowds well into the tens of thousands, helped by ceremonial weigh-ins and a Zac Brown Band concert that gave the gathering the feel of a political rally, sports expo and outdoor music festival all at once.

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The scale of the event underscored why it drew both curiosity and criticism. UFC and event organizers said as many as 85,000 people could be accommodated on the Ellipse, and the grounds were set up with large screens, festival attractions and the illuminated 92-foot structure known as The Claw above the South Lawn. The spectacle also produced complaints from commercial pilots about possible distraction on night approaches to Reagan National Airport, adding an aviation concern to an already unusually charged public event.

G. Edward Johnson via Wikimedia Commons (CC BY 4.0)

The fight night itself became a legal and political fight. The Public Integrity Project filed suit to stop the event, arguing that National Park Service rules barred sports events in federal parks and that no environmental review had been done. A federal judge declined to block the card, and the National Park Service later said more than $60 million had already been spent, thousands of labor hours had gone into preparation and 14 athletes had been training for months. By then, the event had become part of the larger symbolism surrounding America 250, Flag Day and President Donald Trump’s 80th birthday, with the White House presenting it as a celebration of American fighting spirit and critics warning that public space had been turned into a for-profit stage.