Uganda begins 42-day countdown after last Ebola patient discharged

Uganda discharged its last Ebola patient and started a 42-day watch period, with no new cases reported since June 22. The final declaration still depends on surveillance, testing and isolation.

Uganda discharged its last Ebola patient on July 16 and began the 42-day countdown that will determine when the country can declare the outbreak over. The clock matters because it is twice Ebola’s maximum incubation period, and health authorities will not close the outbreak unless no new confirmed case appears during that monitoring window.

The World Health Organization and Uganda’s Ministry of Health say the countdown starts only after the last patient tests negative and is discharged. That makes the discharge a major milestone, but not the finish line. The country still has to move through contact tracing, symptom monitoring, laboratory testing and community follow-up before it can say transmission has stopped.

Uganda had not reported a new Ebola case since June 22, giving officials a stretch of time to watch for any hidden chain of infection. The outbreak was tied to the Bundibugyo strain, one of the country’s recurring Ebola threats, and the latest flare-up again tested the health system’s ability to isolate patients quickly and keep communities engaged while care was underway.

The World Health Organization’s Regional Office for Africa said Uganda had begun the countdown to end the outbreak. The agency’s guidance reflects a long-standing public-health rule: virus-free status is earned through sustained surveillance, not through a single discharge or announcement. If no new case emerges before the 42 days expire, Uganda can formally declare the outbreak over.

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The stakes are wider than one country’s borders. Ebola outbreaks can disrupt travel, trade, schooling and routine health services, and fear often keeps people from seeking care early or cooperating with tracing teams. Uganda’s repeated experience with Ebola has made it one of the region’s more practiced responders, but each resurgence still demands rapid isolation, careful monitoring and cross-border coordination with nearby health authorities.

The latest case count also underscores how costly even a contained outbreak can be. A Reuters Facebook post said Uganda’s health ministry reported that the outbreak infected 142 people and killed 56. Uganda previously declared the end of an Ebola outbreak on January 11, 2023, after a separate outbreak that began in September 2022, showing that the country has already worked through this exact countdown before.