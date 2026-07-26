Uganda enters Otunnu in race to lead the United Nations

Uganda backed Olara Otunnu for UN chief, making him the seventh contender in a race where the Security Council, regional blocs and Africa’s push for rotation all matter.

Uganda formally entered veteran diplomat Olara Otunnu in the race to become the next secretary-general of the United Nations, adding a seasoned African contender to a contest that will be decided as much by power politics as by credentials. Otunnu is now the seventh candidate to succeed Antonio Guterres, who is due to step down at the end of this year.

The move gives Uganda a place in a selection process that is already underway and is governed by General Assembly resolution 79/327, adopted on 5 September 2025. The UN says the 2025-2026 process is to be guided by transparency and inclusivity, with the appointment governed by Article 97 of the UN Charter. The next secretary-general will be appointed by the General Assembly on the recommendation of the Security Council, a structure that gives the five permanent members and other council diplomats enormous influence over who advances.

Otunnu brings long experience inside the system. UN materials describe him as a former UN under-secretary-general and former Special Representative for Children and Armed Conflict. Kofi Annan appointed him on 19 August 1997 as the first special representative for that issue, and he served in the post from 1997 to 2005. That record could help him argue that he understands both the machinery of the organization and the political demands of managing a global crisis agenda.

His entry also sharpens the regional dimension of the race. An African candidacy is likely to resonate with governments that want broader geographic representation at the top of the UN and more attention to African concerns in peacekeeping, development and conflict prevention. The continent remains central to many UN debates, even as member states differ sharply over how much authority and reform they want from the next leader.

The contest has already begun to take shape. In April 2026, four candidates presented their visions and answered questions from members of the General Assembly and civil society, according to Security Council Report. Otunnu’s arrival after that round suggests the field can still expand and that the final lineup may be even more competitive as governments weigh experience, diplomatic reach and the ability to build consensus without alienating major powers.

That balance will matter because the next secretary-general will inherit a UN under pressure on multiple fronts, from wars and humanitarian crises to climate change and migration. For many member states, the decision is not simply about geography or seniority. It will also test whether the organization can restore confidence in its multilateral role while navigating the competing expectations of the Security Council, regional blocs and smaller states that want the next chief to look beyond the priorities of the strongest capitals.