Uganda football captain David Owori killed in robbery attack in Kampala

David Owori, SC Villa's 27-year-old captain, was beaten to death in Kampala after resisting thieves who tried to take his phone and other belongings.

David Owori, the 27-year-old captain of SC Villa and a Uganda Cranes player, was beaten to death in Kampala after police said suspected robbers tried to steal his mobile phone and other belongings. Officers said the assault happened outside his home, with reports placing it near his home in Makindye, and Katwe Police were investigating the circumstances of his death.

The killing sent shock through Ugandan football and turned a player’s death into a public-safety case for Kampala. Owori, also known as Colgate in some reports, was not only the face of SC Villa’s title push but one of the most visible footballers in the country. FUFA mourned his untimely passing and said, "David was not just a footballer. He was both a leader and an inspiration." The Uganda Cranes also posted condolences for a player who had become a symbol of club and national pride.

SC Villa’s loss was sharpened by what Owori had already delivered on the pitch. He captained the club to the 2023/24 Uganda Premier League title on 18 May 2024, ending a 20-year wait for the championship and helping secure an unprecedented 17th league crown for the Kampala side. That achievement made him a central figure in one of the club’s biggest recent triumphs and helps explain the depth of the reaction across the football community.

Gadlee via Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 4.0)

KCCA FC also condemned the attack, saying it was deeply saddened by Owori’s death after what it described as a brutal assault by unidentified thugs. The club called the killing a "senseless" act and pressed for law enforcement action. Police said the attackers targeted Owori’s phone and other belongings, a reminder that robbery violence in the city can reach even prominent public figures in neighborhoods where people should feel safest.

The case has drawn attention well beyond sports because it underscores a familiar fear in Kampala: that street robbery can turn lethal in seconds. For Owori’s teammates, supporters, and officials, the loss is personal. For police in Katwe and city authorities, it is also a test of whether anti-robbery efforts and protection around vulnerable urban areas are doing enough to prevent another killing like this one.