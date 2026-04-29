Uganda Marks Museum Day with New Flights, Tourism Boost

Uganda celebrates International Museum Day 2026 with expanded airline routes from British Airways and Air France, aiming to boost global tourism.

Uganda has officially launched its 2026 International Museum Day celebrations, marking a significant milestone in the country’s cultural calendar and signaling renewed commitment to boosting global tourism. The event coincides with the introduction of new flight routes from British Airways and Air France, expanding direct international access and opening the country’s rich heritage to a wider audience.

International Museum Day: Celebrating Culture and Heritage

Organized annually by the International Council of Museums (ICOM), International Museum Day highlights the vital role of museums in fostering cultural exchange and understanding. Uganda’s 2026 celebrations are centered at the Uganda National Museum, which is hosting a series of exhibitions, educational events, and community outreach programs throughout May.

Themed exhibitions explore Uganda’s archaeological, ethnographic, and natural history collections.

Workshops and guided tours aim to engage students and local communities.

Special programs spotlight Uganda’s UNESCO World Heritage Sites, including Bwindi Impenetrable National Park and Kasubi Tombs.

The celebrations are designed to raise awareness about the value of cultural preservation and strengthen Uganda’s profile as a destination for heritage tourism.

Expanded Airline Access: British Airways and Air France Launch New Routes

The 2026 International Museum Day festivities coincide with the launch of new direct flights into Uganda by two major European carriers. British Airways and Air France have each added new routes, responding to increased demand for travel to East Africa and making Uganda more accessible for international visitors.

British Airways introduced direct flights from London to Entebbe, with multiple weekly departures.

Air France expanded its African network with regular service connecting Paris and Entebbe.

These new connections are expected to facilitate higher tourist arrivals, supporting Uganda’s long-term goals for tourism growth and economic diversification.

Tourism Growth and Cultural Impact

According to Uganda Bureau of Statistics data, the tourism sector has shown resilience and steady recovery following global disruptions, with international arrivals and tourism receipts on the rise. The new airline routes are anticipated to further accelerate this trend, drawing visitors interested in both cultural and natural attractions.

Uganda’s museums and heritage sites, many of which are featured on the UNESCO World Heritage List, underscore the country’s unique position within African tourism. Highlighting these sites during Museum Day celebrations is seen as a strategic way to blend educational outreach with sustainable tourism development.

Looking Ahead

With International Museum Day 2026 underway and new air links established, Uganda is poised to attract a broader spectrum of global visitors. The coordinated efforts between the tourism sector, airlines, and cultural institutions not only boost immediate visitor numbers but also set the stage for long-term growth. As Uganda continues to invest in heritage preservation and accessibility, the country’s profile as a destination for cultural and eco-tourism is expected to strengthen in the coming years.