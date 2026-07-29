Uganda's Aziz Abdul disqualified after headbutting English opponent at Commonwealth Games

Aziz Abdul was disqualified in Glasgow after an apparent headbutt ended his Commonwealth Games bout with England’s Damar Thomas. The Ugandan heavyweight had vowed to become the “new King of Scotland.”

Aziz Abdul was disqualified from his Commonwealth Games fight in Glasgow after appearing to headbutt England’s Damar Thomas, ending his opening-round bout in a disciplinary flashpoint. The 25-year-old Ugandan heavyweight, nicknamed “Ringo,” was making his debut on one of the Games’ biggest stages.

The bout had carried extra attention before a punch was thrown because Abdul had publicly vowed to become the “new King of Scotland” by winning gold for Uganda. That promise made him one of the more talked-about figures in the boxing draw, and the disqualification turned his first appearance into an abrupt test of ring control and officiating enforcement.

Abdul’s family name also ensured the fight drew attention beyond the ropes. He is the grandson of Idi Amin, Uganda’s former dictator, though Abdul never met him. Amin came to power in a 1971 coup, ruled Uganda for eight years and died in exile when Abdul was a toddler. Historians estimate that Amin’s regime killed half a million people.

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For boxing officials, the incident was the kind of decision that can define a contest instantly. Headbutts are among the fouls referees are expected to police firmly at high-level international events, and Abdul’s disqualification showed how quickly a bout can swing from medal ambition to sanction when conduct crosses the line. In a Glasgow ring where every opening-round result carries weight, the ruling left the focus on discipline as much as on talent.

The episode also sharpened scrutiny on Abdul’s profile as a fighter carrying a politically charged surname into a major championship. His background had already given the bout an unusual edge; the disqualification added another layer, turning a heavyweight debut into a reminder that reputation, discipline and officiating are inseparable when the stakes rise at the Commonwealth Games.