UK and Bezos back CuspAI's $450 million materials discovery round

The UK government and Jeff Bezos backed CuspAI's $450 million round, valuing the Cambridge startup at $2.6 billion. The bet is that AI can speed materials discovery for chips, batteries and industry.

The UK government and Jeff Bezos backed CuspAI’s $450 million Series B, giving the Cambridge startup a $2.6 billion valuation as it races to use artificial intelligence to discover new materials for chips, batteries and advanced industry.

The size of the round puts CuspAI in a narrow group of companies drawing both state and private capital around a strategic industrial goal: making materials discovery faster and cheaper. CuspAI was founded in 2024 by Dr. Chad Edwards and Prof. Max Welling, and the company says its leadership includes Edwards as chief executive, Welling as chief technology officer and Prof. Aron Walsh as chief scientific officer.

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CuspAI’s pitch is that AI can narrow the search for compounds with useful properties before researchers spend time and money in the lab. That matters in sectors where trial and error is slow, including semiconductors, industrial chemistry, climate technologies and manufacturing. Quartz said the company is directing 80% of its near-term research toward semiconductor materials, underlining how closely the effort is tied to chipmaking and the race for technological advantage.

The financing also signals how far the company has moved beyond a typical software startup. Several reports said the round included Bezos Expeditions, Kleiner Perkins and the UK’s Sovereign AI Fund, with Jeff Bezos’s family office investing alongside British state money. CuspAI’s AI Materials Foundry launched on July 16, 2026, as a global network aimed at accelerating breakthrough discoveries, and the coalition was said to include Nvidia and Meta.

Photo by Tima Miroshnichenko

The new valuation marks a sharp jump from September 2025, when CuspAI raised $100 million at a level that made the latest price tag more than four times higher. DutchStartup.ai said the Series B closed on July 20, 2026, and that CuspAI’s total funding now exceeds $650 million. For Britain, the deal fits a broader push to position the country as a hub for frontier AI and scientific innovation at a moment when the competition for talent, compute and capital is intensifying across the United States, Europe and Asia.