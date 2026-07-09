Thai and UK authorities moved against airport cannabis mules after 378 arrests and 15 tonnes seized in Britain so far this year.

The National Crime Agency and Thai authorities launched a crackdown on people flying cannabis from Thailand into the UK after a sharp rise in arrests and seizures at British airports. So far this year, the NCA said 378 people had been arrested in cannabis-smuggling investigations linked to air passengers, and an estimated 15 tonnes of cannabis had been detected and seized at UK airports, about three times the amount taken in all of 2023.

The figures point to a pipeline built around ordinary travelers being recruited as couriers. Thailand decriminalised possession of cannabis in 2022, but exporting it without the correct permissions remains illegal, and the NCA has linked that gap to the growth in trafficking by air. In 2023, roughly 5 tonnes of cannabis were seized at UK airports and 136 people were arrested, a far smaller total than the current year’s tally.

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The tougher Thai penalties are designed to raise the cost of that route. Under rules brought in on 17 June 2026, the NCA said the average smuggler caught in Thailand with 26 kg, or 57 lb, would face a fine of £17,680. Failure to pay could trigger criminal prosecution and a prison sentence of up to two years. The agency said the new regime was meant to deter would-be couriers before they boarded flights for Britain.

UK officials have already claimed some success from closer cooperation. The Home Office said UK-Thai work helped cut cannabis arrivals by post from Thailand by 90% in the first three months of 2025, after a new partnership between UK Border Force and Thai customs. That postal squeeze has shifted attention back to airport baggage routes, where the NCA says traffickers have continued to lean on air passengers as drug mules.

Source: jayendrapatil.com

The enforcement effort has concentrated on front-line interception rather than only on the lowest-level travelers, but the available numbers show where the pressure has landed so far: airports, arrivals halls and checked bags. The NCA has tied the trade to organised crime as well as individual couriers, making the crackdown as much about disrupting the wider network as punishing the passengers who carry the drugs.