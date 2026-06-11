UK approves first oral Wegovy pill for adults with obesity

A once-daily Wegovy tablet could make obesity treatment easier to take, but NICE rules and NHS access may keep it in specialist care.

A daily Wegovy tablet could change the way obesity treatment reaches patients in Britain, shifting a drug class once tied to weekly injections toward something closer to routine primary-care prescribing. The Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency approved the oral formulation for adults with obesity on 11 June 2026, making it the first oral GLP-1 weight-loss treatment cleared in the United Kingdom.

Novo Nordisk said the tablet is a once-daily oral semaglutide option and is meant to be used alongside a reduced-calorie diet and increased physical activity, not as a cosmetic shortcut or quick fix. The company has already built momentum for the pill in other markets, saying Wegovy pill prescriptions had surpassed 3 million by 7 June 2026, with one filled roughly every five seconds.

AI-generated illustration

The public-health stakes are large. The UK government says obesity costs the country £74 billion a year, including £11 billion in NHS spending. A pill format could help some patients who struggle with injections, and clinicians will be watching closely to see whether convenience improves adherence. That matters in obesity care, where persistence with treatment can be as important as starting it.

Still, the new approval does not mean broad, immediate access. NICE has said semaglutide should be used only for adults who meet BMI and comorbidity thresholds, together with diet and exercise, within specialist weight-management services, and for a maximum of two years. That framework has kept UK access narrow for injectable Wegovy, and it is likely to shape the tablet as well, especially while pricing and NHS commissioning decisions remain unresolved.

Source: privatedoc.com

The oral approval also builds on a series of recent Wegovy milestones in the UK. On 23 July 2024, the MHRA approved semaglutide to reduce the risk of serious heart problems and strokes in overweight and obese adults with established cardiovascular disease. On 14 April 2026, it approved a 7.2 mg single-dose Wegovy injection pen for adults with obesity, following January 2026 authorisation of the 7.2 mg maximum weekly dose.

Deposition authors: Zhang, X., Belousoff, M.J., Danev, R., Sexton, P.M., Wootten, D.; Visualization author: Synpath via Wikimedia Commons (CC0)

That sequence shows how quickly the treatment landscape is moving, but also how tightly it remains managed. The oral tablet may widen the pathway for some patients, yet cost, supply and regulatory limits will determine whether it becomes a mainstream option or another specialist tool reserved for a narrow slice of people living with obesity.