UK braces for possible record heatwave as Europe swelters

Britain’s red heat warning arrived as Europe baked above 40C, with the UK’s June record of 35.6C likely to fall again.

The Met Office put much of southern and central England and Wales under a red extreme heat warning and forecast temperatures near 37C on Wednesday and 38C on Thursday and Friday. Eastern England was expected to see the peak on Friday, while the existing UK June daily air temperature record of 35.6C, set on 28 June 1976 and matched on 29 June 1957, was expected to be exceeded.

A heatwave spread across Europe, with Spain, France and Italy forecast to climb into the high 30s and, in some places, above 40C. Thundery outbreaks and gusty winds were also possible in southern and western England later in the week.

AI-generated illustration

UKHSA had issued a red heat-health alert only twice since the system began in 2004, after July 2022. A red alert signals a severe heatwave can threaten life even for healthy people and can spill beyond health care into transport, food, water, energy supplies and businesses. UKHSA also extended alerts across England, replacing red warnings with amber in some regions through to Sunday 28 June, with the North East, North West and Yorkshire and the Humber under amber.

UKHSA estimated that 2,803 people aged 65 and over died because of heat in England in 2022. Older people, people with chronic illness, those in poorly insulated housing and people who work outdoors are among the most exposed when temperatures rise faster than buildings and services can cope.

William M. Connolley at English Wikipedia via Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 3.0)

Network Rail urged passengers travelling to, from or within extreme heat zones to only travel if absolutely necessary. Officials also repeated standard hot-weather advice: keep homes cool, drink plenty of fluids, limit alcohol, avoid direct sunlight between 11am and 3pm, and check on vulnerable neighbours, friends and relatives.