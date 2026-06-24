UK braces for record heatwave as England held by Ghana

A rare red heat warning put 38C heat and tropical nights over the UK, while England’s 0-0 draw with Ghana led Wednesday’s papers.

The Met Office issued a Red Extreme Heat Warning for Wednesday and Thursday as Britain prepared for temperatures of up to 38C and the June daily record of 35.6C, set in Southampton in 1976, to fall. The warning raised the pressure on hospitals, transport, schools and workers, while some southern areas faced Tropical Nights, when temperatures would not drop below 20C.

By Tuesday, forecasters expected the heat to build to 37C in southern England and 35C in southeast Wales before easing slightly by Friday. The peak of the heatwave was due on Wednesday and Thursday, when the country could move beyond a record that has stood since 1976. Authorities had been warning that Britain could smash June records later in the week as the hot spell spread across much of the UK.

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The football story offered the lighter counterpoint, but not much comfort for England. Thomas Tuchel’s side had opened the 2026 FIFA World Cup with a 4-2 win over Croatia before being held 0-0 by Ghana in Boston on Tuesday, 23 June 2026. The match was scheduled for 9pm BST at Boston Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts, and the draw left England with more work to do to secure a place in the knockout stage.

William M. Connolley at English Wikipedia via Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 3.0)

That split-screen mood shaped Wednesday’s front pages. The heat warning carried the more serious national risk, with a rare red alert signalling potentially dangerous conditions across the UK, while the football result gave editors a headline with a pun and a dash of relief. The Sun led with “Ghana be alright”, a play on Bob Marley lyrics, as the papers competed to define a day in which one story pointed to public strain and the other to a frustrating setback on the pitch.