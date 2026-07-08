UK braces for third heatwave as temperatures climb into low 30s

Temperatures were set to hit 34-35C in places as the UK entered its third heatwave of 2026, with amber heat-health alerts already in force across much of England.

Temperatures in southern England were expected to rise into the low 30s Celsius, with isolated spots potentially reaching 34C to 35C later in the week, as parts of the UK entered a third heatwave of the year. Warm conditions were also expected in parts of Scotland and Northern Ireland, though highs there were more likely to sit in the upper 20s.

Parts of southeast England were expected to meet official heatwave conditions by the end of Monday 6 July, while further areas would cross their local thresholds as the week went on. Amber heat-health alerts were in force for the Midlands, eastern England and southern England until 9pm on Sunday, with yellow alerts covering other areas.

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Source: cinematerial.com

Steven Keates, the Met Office deputy chief forecaster, warned that the spell was not expected to be record-breaking, but much of England and Wales would be hot and people should take usual precautions with heat and sun. Average UK summers have warmed by about 1.4C since 1976, according to the Met Office, and a heatwave like the one that hit that year would now be roughly 3C hotter in today’s climate.

William M. Connolley at English Wikipedia via Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 3.0)

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The latest surge came only days after the UK set a new June temperature record of 37.7C at Lingwood, Norfolk, during the late-June heatwave. The Met Office projects a plausible 2056 scenario in which peaks could reach 45C in England, 41C in Wales, 38C in Scotland and 30C in Northern Ireland, with conditions lasting around two weeks.