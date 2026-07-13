UK braces for third heatwave as temperatures rise again

Heat returned after a brief dip, with 35C recorded in May, June and July for the first time and amber alerts still in place in Yorkshire and the Humber.

Temperatures of 35C or higher were recorded in May, June and July of 2026 for the first time in the UK weather record. A brief cooling gave way to another surge of heat and humidity, and many areas were in their third heatwave of 2026.

On 8 July, the Met Office forecast hot, settled conditions spreading across the country and temperatures into the mid-30s in parts of the UK. Sheffield’s forecast showed the heat building again through the week, with 25C on Monday 13 July, 26C on Tuesday 14 July, and 27C on both Wednesday 15 July and Thursday 16 July before easing slightly on Friday 17 July. Humidity, UV levels and pollen were also expected to weigh on conditions.

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In Yorkshire and the Humber, the UK Health Security Agency escalated the heat-health alert to amber from 12 noon on 9 July, with the alert in place until 9pm on Sunday 12 July. It covered Sheffield and the wider region. Hot weather can increase demand on A&E departments and the 111 phone line, especially as older people, babies and young children, pregnant women and people with long-term conditions face higher risks of heat exhaustion, heatstroke and dehydration.

National Rail warned on 3 July that hot weather was forecast across central and southern England and Wales until Monday 13 July, and told passengers to check before travelling. High temperatures can cause overhead power line issues and buckled rails, a risk that becomes more acute during prolonged warm spells rather than a single hot afternoon.

Photo by Tito Zzzz

On 19 June, Sheffield City Council launched a toolkit for schools to help them manage rising temperatures and protect pupils. The UK passed 40C for the first time in 2022, and Sheffield reached 39.4C that summer.