UK Climate Tech Startups Join Tech Nation Programme

A new wave of 25 UK climate tech startups has joined Tech Nation’s Climate Programme, reflecting a surge in innovation and sector growth highlighted by industry analysts.

The UK’s climate tech sector is seeing fresh momentum as 25 startups have joined the latest cohort of the Tech Nation Climate Programme, a move experts say reflects both the sector’s maturity and its growing importance in the nation’s push for net zero.

New Cohort Highlights UK’s Climate Tech Strength

BusinessCloud reported this week that 25 technology startups have been selected for Tech Nation’s highly regarded Climate Programme, which supports high-potential businesses working on climate solutions. The programme, backed by major industry partners and government support, provides mentoring, networking, and funding opportunities for early-stage companies focused on emissions reduction, clean energy, and sustainable technologies.

The addition of these startups comes at a time when the UK’s climate tech sector is recognized as one of the most dynamic in Europe. According to the latest Statista data, climate tech investment and the number of startups in the UK have outpaced most European counterparts, signaling a robust ecosystem for innovation and growth.

Startups to Watch: Innovation in Action

Trellis Group (formerly GreenBiz) recently identified 15 climate tech startups to watch in 2026, several of which are part of the new Tech Nation cohort. These companies are developing solutions across a spectrum of applications, from carbon capture and storage to AI-powered energy management and sustainable agriculture platforms.

Many of these ventures focus on decarbonization technologies , supporting the UK’s target of reducing carbon dioxide emissions by 68% from 1990 levels by 2030.

, supporting the UK’s target of reducing carbon dioxide emissions by 68% from 1990 levels by 2030. Others are innovating in renewable energy integration, circular economy models, and climate risk analytics, reflecting the sector’s diversity.

Industry analysts note that the range of technologies represented in the new cohort underscores the UK’s leadership not only in software-based solutions but also in hardware and deep tech—areas historically seen as more challenging for startups due to higher capital needs.

Sector Growth and Investment Trends

According to the Investors Chronicle’s analysis, climate tech is now the fastest-growing segment of the UK tech ecosystem. Funding for climate-focused startups reached record highs in 2025, with venture capital, public grants, and corporate partnerships all contributing to the rise. The UK Business Climate Hub Data Dashboard further details how these startups are supporting emission reduction targets across sectors such as energy, transport, and agriculture.

The number of UK-based climate tech startups has grown by over 30% in the past three years.

Several alumni of Tech Nation’s Climate Programme have gone on to secure major investment rounds and international expansion, building investor confidence in the approach.

Supporting the UK’s Net Zero Ambitions

With the UK government’s commitment to net zero by 2050, support structures like the Tech Nation Climate Programme are seen as crucial for nurturing the next generation of climate solutions. The programme’s track record has shown that mentorship, access to networks, and funding guidance can accelerate company growth and technology deployment.

While both BusinessCloud and Trellis Group highlight the optimism generated by the new cohort, some observers note that the sector still faces challenges—particularly around scaling hardware innovation and attracting sustained investment as global competition for climate tech capital intensifies.

Looking Forward

As the 25 new startups begin their journey with Tech Nation, the UK’s climate tech sector is poised for further expansion. With robust support systems, increasing investor interest, and a strong pipeline of innovative solutions, the industry is well-placed to play a leading role in the nation’s climate transition. Stakeholders will be watching closely to see which of these emerging companies will become the next standard-bearers of the UK’s green economy.