UK condemns Russian warship's warning shots at British yacht

Russian warning shots near a British yacht jolted the English Channel, while NATO pressed ahead with fresh military support for Kyiv.

Russian warning shots near a British yacht in the English Channel forced London to confront how quickly the war around Ukraine was spilling into civilian waters far from the front line. The incident took place about 20 nautical miles south of the Isle of Wight, outside U.K. territorial waters, and involved the U.K.-registered yacht carrying Jane and Alan Kelvey and the Russian frigate Admiral Grigorovich.

Reports said the yacht was roughly 500 yards from the warship when the shots were fired on Tuesday, 16 June 2026. Jane and Alan Kelvey, retired British sailors, described the experience as “surreal” and said the gunfire was “completely unnecessary.” BBC reporting said the yacht drifted toward the Russian frigate, while Russia’s defence ministry said the civilian boat made a “dangerous approach” and that the crew fired warning shots to prevent a possible collision.

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Keir Starmer condemned the Russian crew as “reckless,” and the UK Ministry of Defence said it was investigating the reports. BBC reporting also said HMS Mersey was shadowing the Russian ship at the time, a reminder that British and Russian naval activity in the Channel is being watched closely and leaves little room for miscalculation. The Admiral Grigorovich has been operating in the Channel, and France 24 reported that it escorted tankers carrying Russian oil through the waterway in April 2026, adding a sanctions and maritime-security dimension to the encounter.

Photo by Diego F. Parra

The episode landed as NATO deepened its support for Kyiv. On 3 June 2026, Mark Rutte traveled to Kyiv for the first NATO-Ukraine Council meeting held in the Ukrainian capital, where he said allies had been clear about Ukraine’s “irreversible” path into NATO. Separate reporting said allies were expected to provide about $60 billion in military and security assistance to Ukraine in 2026, with air defense, drones and extended-range ammunition among the priorities.

Пресс-служба Западного военного округа via Wikimedia Commons (CC BY 4.0)

POLITICO also reported that allies were considering a new €70 billion aid commitment for Ukraine to be unveiled at a future NATO summit. Taken together, the Channel confrontation and the alliance’s continuing military planning show how the war’s risks are no longer confined to battlefield lines. They are pressing into civilian shipping lanes, foreign nationals and the European waters that many had treated as distant from the conflict.