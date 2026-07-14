UK Covid inquiry finds PPE planning failures cost billions

Britain wasted almost £10 billion on PPE as stockpiles were left short, expired and without emergency buying plans.

£9.9 billion of the £14.9 billion spent on PPE was wasted in the pandemic, the UK Covid-19 Inquiry found after the state entered it with stockpiles in a perilous condition and no proper emergency plan for buying or distributing vital kit. Published on Tuesday 14 July 2026, the fifth report found the failures left health and social care workers exposed while ministers and officials scrambled to build a procurement system in real time.

Module 5 examined how PPE, ventilators, oxygen, and lateral flow and PCR tests were procured and distributed across England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland. Shortages of vital stock sat alongside large quantities of expired equipment that had been left unattended, and the lack of planning delayed procurement even though the eventual emergency response did secure equipment at speed and scale.

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The total bill for PPE, ventilators and testing equipment was about £42.3 billion between 1 January 2020 and 28 June 2022. The High Priority Lane, also known as the VIP lane, was misguided and unfair, damaged public confidence and produced contracts that were typically more expensive and more prone to performance problems than standard deals.

The procurement system was overwhelmed by 25,000 PPE offers in 15 weeks after Boris Johnson and Matt Hancock issued a call to arms in April 2020. The call to arms made the procurement problem worse because the government had no effective way to triage the flood of offers. The result was waste on poor-quality or unusable PPE, plus tens of millions more spent on other equipment that could not be used.

The damage was not only financial. Outdated data systems prevented proper sharing and analysis of procurement and distribution data, and the government had not properly accounted for the physical characteristics of the health and social care workforce when buying some stockpile items. A 2016 NERVTAG recommendation called for a rolling programme of fit-testing in NHS trusts before a pandemic, and the inquiry called for a new digital reporting system for unsafe PPE.

Photo by Tima Miroshnichenko

A chapter on PPE Medpro was withheld under a Restriction Order tied to criminal investigations. Governments across the UK have been told to respond to the report’s recommendations within six months, as the inquiry moves on to further modules, including a care sector report due in autumn 2026.