UK eclipse sparks rush for sold-out specialist glasses

Specialist eclipse glasses are nearly gone as up to 96% of the sun will be covered on 12 August, with the UK’s next total eclipse not due until 2090.

Specialist eclipse glasses are all but sold out online as the UK prepares for its most dramatic solar eclipse since 1999. On Wednesday 12 August 2026, up to 95% of the sun will disappear behind the moon in parts of the country, while the Royal Observatory Greenwich says around 90 to 96% of the sun will be covered.

The partial eclipse will be visible for about one hour and 50 minutes in some locations, starting at about 18:20 BST and ending by 20:10 BST. The UK and Ireland will see a major partial eclipse, with totality visible from Greenland, Iceland and northern Spain. The next total solar eclipse visible from the UK will not arrive until 23 September 2090.

AI-generated illustration

The strongest views are expected in the West Country and Yorkshire. Cornwall, Devon and other parts of the region sit under the deepest shadow of the moon.

The UK Health Security Agency issued guidance on 23 July 2026 titled How to watch the solar eclipse safely this summer, and CBBC tells viewers never to look at the sun with naked eyes and to use specialist equipment instead. The American Astronomical Society’s eye-safety guidance warns people to check that eclipse viewers are safe before using them.

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Old or degraded glasses may not protect eyes properly. The Telegraph warned on 9 August against using eclipse glasses from the 1990s. Go Stargazing’s discounted solar glasses offer ended on 12 July 2026, and glasses could still be bought from First Light Optics.

Dietmar Rabich via Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 4.0)

With specialist glasses scarce and the eclipse set to peak over much of the UK in the early evening, anyone without safe viewing equipment should not attempt to watch it directly.