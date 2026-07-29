UK education data breach exposes 607,000 records, parents and staff at risk

A breach that exposed 607,000 education records has put parents and staff at risk as officials confront a wider pattern of insider attacks and ransomware.

A breach that exposed 607,000 education records has left parents and staff at risk, with the Department for Education saying it is working closely with the National Cyber Security Centre and the National Crime Agency. The scale matters because the UK is already seeing four nationally significant cyber attacks every week, a pace that has put education networks under sharper scrutiny.

The latest incident lands against a pattern the Information Commissioner’s Office flagged in September 2025, after it analysed 215 personal data breach reports caused by insider attacks in the education sector. The regulator warned that children hacking into school systems may be setting themselves up for a life of cyber crime, a sign that the threat to schools is not only external but can begin inside the classroom environment itself.

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Schools and colleges are being told to meet a cyber security core standard, and the Department for Education has also published a Cyber Security Hub poster titled What you need to know and do. Those measures sit alongside a National Cyber Security Centre warning page on targeted ransomware attacks against the UK education sector, while GOV.UK’s 2025 cyber security breaches survey includes separate findings for education institutions. Together, they point to a system where basic cyber hygiene, staff training and rapid incident response have become public-sector essentials rather than back-office extras.

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The risk is not limited to one department or one jurisdiction. In Northern Ireland, the Department of Education said a data breach occurred on 1 August 2024 and that it was apologising to those affected, showing that education authorities across the UK have faced similar failures before. For families, the exposure of 607,000 records means personal information held by schools or the department may now carry a downstream risk long after the technical breach is contained.