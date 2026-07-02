UK government accepts Southport inquiry findings after preventable attack

The government accepted that the Southport attack was preventable, after warnings around Axel Rudakubana were missed across police, schools and health services. Three girls were killed and 10 others were injured.

Three girls were killed in the 29 July 2024 attack on a children’s dance event in Southport: Elsie Dot Stancombe, seven, Bebe King, six, and Alice da Silva Aguiar, nine. Ten others were injured, including eight children and two adults.

The government accepted that the Southport attack was preventable after the Southport Inquiry found warning signs around Axel Rudakubana were missed across police, social care, education and health services. Shabana Mahmood said the government accepted the "fundamental failures" identified by the Southport Inquiry and would do "whatever is needed to protect the public."

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The phase 1 report, published on 13 April 2026, concluded the attack on a children’s dance event in Southport was foreseeable and avoidable. The report set out five major areas of systemic failure, including an absence of risk ownership, critical failures in information sharing, misunderstanding of autism, a lack of oversight of online activity and significant parental failures. Responsibility repeatedly passed between agencies until no one was clearly in charge. Rudakubana was known to police, social services, education and health agencies, yet the warning signs were never pulled together into a single, effective response.

Lancashire Police responded to five calls to his home address, and 17 March 2022 was a critical missed opportunity to arrest him. On that date, police could have detained him but did not adequately assess the risk.

Mahmood said the government accepts Sir Adrian Fulford’s recommendations for central government in full. Phase 1 examined the agencies and services that interacted with the perpetrator, including criminal justice, education, healthcare and local government, while phase 2 will look more widely at how to deal with people fascinated by extreme violence. The government response, published on 2 July 2026, will consider recommendations on Prevent and wider online safety measures.