UK government explores options to deport Rochdale grooming gang ringleader

Britain is weighing how to deport Shabir Ahmed after his release, but a citizenship and nationality deadlock may leave ministers with no clear legal route.

The government is working through how Shabir Ahmed can be removed after his release from prison, with the prime minister’s spokesperson saying ministers were exploring “all possible options in this case.” Ahmed, 73, the ringleader of the Rochdale grooming gang, was understood to have left prison on Thursday, 2 July 2026, after serving a 14-year sentence for multiple rape and sexual offences against girls. Britain has stripped him of his British citizenship, but reports say he renounced Pakistani nationality in 2018, leaving deportation dependent on whether Pakistan will accept him.

The pressure on ministers is being driven by the blunt reality that post-conviction immigration enforcement stops at the border if the receiving state does not cooperate. Andy Burnham has called on ministers to review all possible options, while Greater Manchester Combined Authority said the Rochdale ringleaders had used “a legal loophole” by renouncing Pakistani nationality to avoid deportation. The case has turned into a test of whether the state can convert prison sentences and citizenship stripping into actual removal when the legal path is blocked and the diplomatic path is uncertain.

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The political fury is rooted in Rochdale’s long record of institutional failure. An independent assurance review published on 15 January 2024 found compelling evidence of widespread organised sexual exploitation in Rochdale from 2004 to 2012, and said statutory agencies failed to respond appropriately. That finding reinforced the sense that the scandal was not only about Ahmed and his co-defendants, but about police, safeguarding bodies and prosecutors missing warning signs for years.

The case now sits alongside the wider government response to grooming gangs. Ministers announced a statutory Independent Inquiry into Grooming Gangs in 2025, after Baroness Casey’s national audit of group-based child sexual exploitation and abuse sharpened scrutiny of how authorities handled these crimes. Ahmed’s release has renewed debate over whether the law needs changing so convicted foreign offenders can be deported more easily, especially where they have abandoned one nationality and the destination country may not take them back.