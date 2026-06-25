UK heat record set to be broken again as temperatures soar

The UK hit 36.1C in Gosport, and officials warned June’s heat record could fall again as red warnings spread across England and Wales.

Gosport, Hampshire, provisionally reached 36.1C on Wednesday 24 June, breaking June’s daily maximum air temperature record. Temperatures were forecast to peak around 37C on Wednesday and 38C on Thursday and Friday, and the previous June high of 35.6C, set on 28 June 1976 and matched on 29 June 1957, could be exceeded again.

The warning covered much of southern and central England and Wales. Red extreme heat warnings were in force from Wednesday 24 June to Thursday 25 June, with amber warnings extending into Friday and Saturday in some areas. The alerts were aimed at the wider population, as prolonged heat can strain bodies and systems at the same time.

The UK Health Security Agency issued red heat-health alerts for six regions, the West Midlands, East Midlands, South East, South West, London and the East of England, from 1am on Wednesday 24 June until 11pm on Thursday 25 June. Amber alerts were in place for the North West, North East and Yorkshire and the Humber. The system is designed to warn when high temperatures may affect health and wellbeing.

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Hot weather can lead to dehydration, heat exhaustion and heatstroke, with older people, babies and young children, people with existing health conditions, and anyone working or spending long periods outdoors among those most at risk. Transport delays, energy strain and water supply disruption often arrive with heat. Heat-sensitive systems and equipment face a higher risk of failure, including the loss of power and other essential services such as water, electricity, gas or mobile phone services.

Wales also provisionally broke its highest minimum temperature on record for June overnight, with 20.3C at St Athan, South Glamorgan, on 23 June.