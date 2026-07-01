UK heatwave possible as temperatures surge after record warm June

Temperatures are set to climb again after England’s warmest June on record, with London already under a yellow heat-health alert for 4 July to 8 July.

Temperatures are forecast to climb across the UK through the weekend, and London already has a yellow heat-health alert in place for 4 July 2026 at 04:00am to 8 July 2026 at 09:00am. The warning comes after a June that was provisionally England’s warmest on record, and it signals another test for health and social care services as the country edges into a second spell of summer heat.

The official bar for a UK heatwave is strict. A location only meets the definition when it records at least three consecutive days with daily maximum temperatures at or above the heatwave threshold for that county, and those thresholds vary across the country. That means the public can feel punishing heat before the formal label is triggered, especially when humidity is high and nights remain warm enough to prevent bodies from recovering.

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The Heat-Health Alerting system, run by the UK Health Security Agency with the Met Office, is designed to warn services when high temperatures could affect vulnerable people. It operates from 1 June to 30 September in England. The separate alert system matters because it catches health risk earlier than the heatwave definition, which is based on county temperature thresholds rather than the strain already building in care settings.

June 2026 underlined the scale of the shift. The Met Office said it was England’s warmest June on record, while the UK and Wales recorded their second warmest June since records began in 1884. Unusually warm overnight temperatures and frequent tropical nights were a major reason the averages stayed so high, leaving little respite after dark and adding to the stress that repeated hot spells place on services and households.

The latest forecast sits inside a wider European heat episode. The Met Office has warned of an extreme heat spell that could push temperatures to 38C, with high humidity making conditions feel more intense and thunderstorms likely as the pattern changes later in the week. It said large parts of Spain, France and Italy were seeing temperatures in the high 30s and, in some places, above 40C, while the UK sat on the edge of the same system. Taken together, the record June, the active alert for London and the renewed surge in temperatures point to a summer in which severe heat is becoming harder to treat as an exception.