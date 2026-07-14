UK-India trade deal takes effect, cutting whisky tariffs and boosting exports

Whisky tariffs will fall from 150% to 75% at launch, but most shopper-facing price changes will phase in over years, not days.

Scotch whisky and gin are about to get their clearest price break in India under the UK-India trade pact, with tariffs set to fall from 150% to 75% on day one and then to 40% by year 10. The agreement, signed by Keir Starmer and Narendra Modi on 24 July 2025, will enter into force on 15 July 2026 after both governments completed ratification.

For consumers, the headline promise is cheaper imports, but the kitchen-table test suggests the effects will be uneven. The UK government says the deal covers 90% of tariff lines for liberalisation into India, with 85% becoming fully tariff-free within a decade. Its impact assessment says 64% of tariff lines will be tariff-free at entry into force, rising to 85% after staging over 10 years. That means some products, including clothes, shoes, food and cosmetics, may face lower duties relatively quickly, while others will move only gradually as quotas and phase-ins unwind. Automotives are one of the starkest examples: tariffs over 100% will fall to 10% under a quota.

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The numbers behind the deal are large enough to matter for trade policy, even if shoppers do not see an immediate cut on every shelf tag. The UK government says the pact could add £4.8bn to annual GDP in the long run, raise wages by £2.2bn a year and lift bilateral trade by £25.5bn a year. Businesses were given 28 days to prepare for the change, and the Department for Business and Trade says the implementation is the quickest-ever turnaround from signature for a British trade deal. UK officials also say the cut in India’s Scotch whisky tariff could increase Scotch exports to India by £1bn over the next five years.

Source: asiantrader.biz

Industry groups have framed the agreement as a launchpad, not a finish line. The Scotch Whisky Association called it a "transformational" and "once in a generation" deal that could herald a golden age for exports to the world’s largest whisky market. Rain Newton-Smith of the Confederation of British Industry said it sends "a powerful signal" that the UK is open for business, while William Bain of the British Chambers of Commerce said it marks "the start of a new era" for firms.

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Beyond tariffs, India says the companion Double Contribution Convention will save Indian companies and workers more than 4,000 crore by removing dual social security payments. The same arrangement extends the period for UK nationals moving to India to build entitlement to a UK State Pension from 36 months to 60 months, a small but concrete benefit that will matter to a narrower group than the whisky cut.