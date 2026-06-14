UK intercepts Russian shadow fleet tanker in the English Channel

British commandos boarded the SMYRTOS in a six-hour Channel operation, the first UK-led interception of a Russian shadow fleet tanker.

British forces boarded a Russian shadow fleet oil tanker in the English Channel in a six-hour operation that marked the first UK-led interception of its kind. The vessel, identified by the Ministry of Defence as SMYRTOS, was seized in the early hours of Sunday and is now being moved to an anchorage off the South Coast of England while investigators monitor environmental and safety concerns.

The operation is a direct test of how far Britain is willing to go to disrupt the fleet that Moscow uses to move sanctioned crude outside normal shipping channels. Royal Marine Commandos and specially trained officers from the National Crime Agency carried out the boarding, with air support from the Maritime Air Group, an RAF P-8 aircraft, HMS Sutherland and HMS Ledbury. The action was conducted in close coordination with France.

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Keir Starmer said he had directed the armed forces to intercept the ship, casting the move as a blow to Russia and to those helping finance Vladimir Putin’s war in Ukraine. The government said the operation was carried out in accordance with domestic and international law, building on a March 2026 decision that authorized British Armed Forces and law enforcement officers to board shadow fleet vessels in UK waters.

Source: c8.alamy.com

Britain has been tightening its pressure on the network for months. The government says the shadow fleet now numbers more than 700 vessels and carries 75% of Russia’s sanctioned oil. London says it has already sanctioned more than 500 shadow fleet ships, and it argues the campaign is biting: Russia’s oil and gas revenues fell by 24% year-on-year in 2025.

Photo by Burak Guven

The interception also points to a broader shift in European enforcement. Only days earlier, France detained a shadow-fleet tanker off Brittany with UK support, showing how allied states are increasingly willing to challenge ships that move through Europe’s busiest sea lanes. In the English Channel, where commercial traffic is dense and strategically sensitive, the SMYRTOS operation signals that sanctions enforcement is no longer limited to paperwork and asset freezes. Britain is now prepared to stop ships at sea, board them and hold them under guard as part of a wider effort to squeeze Russian energy exports and raise the cost of evading sanctions.