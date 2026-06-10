UK plans longer closure orders for rogue shops in crackdown on crime

A £30 million crackdown is targeting shops that launder about £1 billion a year, as ministers push closure orders from three months to 12.

Rogue mini-marts, barbers and vape shops could face year-long shutdowns under a government plan designed to make closure orders hurt enough to stop repeat offenders from simply reopening and trading again. Ministers say the current system leaves councils and police with a penalty that is too short to match the scale of the fraud, the illicit tobacco trade and the laundering that runs through Britain’s high streets.

At present, closure orders under the Anti-social Behaviour, Crime and Policing Act 2014 can last up to three months, with a magistrates’ court required to hear the case within 48 hours of service of the closure notice. The new consultation would extend some of those powers to 12 months, part of a wider response to shops that use weak penalties as a cost of doing business. For legitimate retailers, the point is to remove the unfair advantage of premises selling illegal cigarettes, counterfeit tobacco and unsafe vapes at prices that honest operators cannot match.

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The move sits inside a £30 million high street organised crime crackdown announced on 19 May 2026. That package includes a new High Street Organised Crime Unit, a multi-agency co-ordination cell at the National Crime Agency, 75 extra police officers across the NCA, Greater Manchester Police, West Midlands Police and a joint Kent and Essex unit, plus £6 million for Trading Standards in at-risk local authorities. The Home Office says the NCA estimates at least £12 billion of criminal cash is generated in the UK each year, with £1 billion laundered through high street businesses such as mini-marts, barber shops, vape stores and sweet shops.

Pressure for tougher closure powers intensified after BBC News linked more than 100 mini-marts, barbershops and car washes to a Kurdish crime network operating from Dundee to south Devon. The Home Office said it would investigate after those revelations. Local enforcement has since shown how persistent the problem is. Darlington Borough Council secured closure orders for two mini-markets on 29 April 2026, after repeated seizures of illegal cigarettes and vapes, including more than £12,000 in estimated retail value from Cockerton Mini Market alone.

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Birmingham City Council said Operation Stance, carried out between 12 and 14 May 2026, led to three joint enforcement operations, three arrests and the seizure of thousands of pounds worth of illicit goods. In one Aston raid, officers took more than 11,000 illicit cigarettes, 2kg of counterfeit hand rolling tobacco and almost 200 illegal vapes. In Bradford, the National Crime Agency said a 25-year-old Iranian national was arrested on 4 September 2025 on suspicion of money laundering after investigators linked mini-markets to the hawala system and seized cash, an imitation firearm and suspected counterfeit cigarettes. Sheffield has already seen a mini-market owner sentenced to six months in prison, suspended for 18 months, and ordered to do 180 hours of unpaid work for selling illegal tobacco and vapes.