UK pledges £250 million to protect Jewish communities and synagogues

Britain pledged more than £250 million over three years after attacks in Golders Green and Whitechapel, adding over 500 officers to guard Jewish sites.

Britain pledged more than £250 million over three years to strengthen protection around Jewish neighbourhoods, synagogues, schools and community centres, and to expand counter-terrorism capabilities. The package is set to deliver more than 500 additional officers across England and Wales, with the Metropolitan Police due to receive £86 million to recruit about 300 extra officers and deepen visible patrols in London.

The spending follows a sharp rise in violent and threatening incidents aimed at Jewish sites. In April 2026, two Jewish men were stabbed in Golders Green, and in May a former synagogue in Whitechapel was hit by an arson attack. After the Golders Green assault and wider threat concerns, the national terror threat level was raised from substantial to severe.

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Photo by Alina Vilchenko

Basher Eyre via Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 2.0)

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The scale of the new package also builds on a broader run of government spending on faith-site protection. In February, ministers announced a record £73.4 million for protective security at Jewish, Muslim and other faith sites in 2026 to 2027, including up to £28.4 million for the Jewish Community Protective Security Grant, which the Community Security Trust manages on behalf of the Home Office. In May, the government added £1 million to a programme aimed at antisemitism and community cohesion in the places facing the greatest risk, alongside £500,000 for Barnet Council. The money itself is aimed mainly at officers, patrols, security staff and counter-terrorism operations rather than the social conditions that fuel antisemitism. CST recorded 3,700 antisemitic incidents in the UK in 2025, the second-highest annual total it has ever logged, with monthly incidents averaging 308, double the rate seen in the year before 7 October 2023.