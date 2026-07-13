UK police arrest 12 over suspected threat to Islamic event

Police said 12 arrests and an early closure of the UK Ijtima likely prevented deaths after a suspected far-right threat to the Suffolk event.

Twelve people were arrested after police uncovered a suspected extreme right-wing threat aimed at the UK Ijtima Islamic gathering at Shrubland Hall in Barham, Suffolk, and advised organisers to end the event slightly earlier than planned on Sunday, 12 July. Counter Terrorism Policing London treated the case as "extreme right-wing terrorism-related," and Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood said the response "undoubtedly saved lives."

Police saw no wider threat to the public, and a visible police presence was set to remain near Shrubland Hall in the days after the event. Police also said all attendees left safely after the weekend event between 9 and 12 July.

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The arrests were carried out at addresses across England, including three in Surrey. Three suspects were arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to commit murder, and one woman was arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender. The youngest person arrested was 27.

Photo by Nowrin Sanjana

The UK Ijtima drew a large crowd near Ipswich. ITV put attendance at about 10,000 people, while Sky News put the number of attendees who left safely at around 15,000 after police and organisers moved to close the gathering early. The precaution came as the event was still under way at Shrubland Hall.

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MI5 warns that extreme right-wing terrorism in the UK has been on a steadily rising trajectory even as Islamist terrorism remains the primary threat overall.