UK records eighth day above 34C as heatwave intensifies

Britain logged its eighth day above 34C, setting a new annual record as another heatwave pushed parts of England toward 36C.

A provisional 34.4C was recorded in Wisley, Surrey, on Thursday, the eighth time temperatures topped 34C this year. The mark broke the previous annual record of seven days at or above 34C, a level last reached in 1976 and 2020, and it landed in the middle of the UK’s third heatwave of 2026.

The hottest weather is expected to peak on Thursday and Friday, when some locations in England could reach 35C and then 36C. Heat will begin to ease across southeast England through the weekend and into next week, but very warm conditions are still expected to persist, with the hottest weather shifting toward southwest England as high pressure remained in place.

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The run of heat carried immediate health warnings across England. Amber and yellow heat-health alerts were in force, with significant impacts likely across health and social care services because of the temperatures. The UK Health Security Agency escalated North West England and Yorkshire and the Humber to amber at noon on 9 July, while North East England remained under a yellow alert. The alerts were set to stay in place until 9pm on Saturday or Sunday, 12 July, depending on the region.

The prolonged spell is expected to strain transport, water supplies, agriculture and wildfire response, while the risk to health services remains elevated if the heat lingers into next week. Some larger urban areas could stay hot overnight, with temperatures holding in the high teens and a chance of tropical nights in a few places.

Himar Santana Hernández via Wikimedia Commons (Public domain)

A marine heatwave is underway, with sea-surface temperatures in parts of the North Sea around 18C off the southeast coast and anomalies running about 4C to 5C above average in some areas.