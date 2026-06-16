UK rejects Thames Water rescue plan over consumer, environmental concerns

Ministers said Thames Water's rescue bid failed to protect consumers or the environment. The company serves 16 million customers and faces the risk of temporary state control.

Thames Water's latest rescue talks were rejected with household bills, sewage failures and taxpayer exposure all hanging over the outcome. The water giant serves about 16 million customers, mostly in London and southern England, and a failure to secure a viable plan could push it into a special administration regime, the temporary nationalisation process used to keep essential services running.

A government spokesman said the current offer "does not do enough to protect consumers or the environment", underscoring the political pressure around a company that has faced years of criticism over sewage discharges and pipe leaks. In May 2025, Thames Water was handed a £122.7 million fine, the largest ever issued by the water industry regulator, after repeated concerns about pollution and performance.

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The financial damage is severe. Thames Water reported a £1.65 billion annual pre-tax loss for the year to 31 March 2025, while sewage spills rose by a third and net debt climbed to £16.79 billion. The company had been banking on a multi-billion pound equity injection, but KKR pulled out of its rescue plan in June 2025, leaving creditors to step in with a new proposal.

That later creditor-backed plan was said to involve about £3.35 billion of new money and roughly £750 million in fees, with creditors prepared to write off around 30% of Thames Water's near-£20 billion debt pile. The trade-off reportedly included leniency on future pollution fines, a detail that has sharpened concern among ministers and regulators about whether the deal would genuinely protect the public.

The government has said it prefers a market-based solution, but it has also been preparing for special administration if necessary. Ofwat was reviewing the proposal, with a decision expected in the summer, while ministers and regulators have repeatedly warned that any rescue must protect customers, taxpayers and the environment.

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Thames Water is Britain's biggest water company and serves about a quarter of England's population, which is why its crisis has become the clearest test yet of how far government will go when a privatised utility fails consumers, regulators and the broader public interest. If the company cannot be stabilised in the market, the next stage could reshape not just Thames Water, but the future terms of accountability across the UK water industry.