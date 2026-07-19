UK seeks extradition of Andrew Tate over 21 charges

Britain asked the US to extradite Andrew and Tristan Tate over 21 charges, including seven further rape counts, after their Miami arrest.

The Crown Prosecution Service has asked the United States to extradite Andrew Tate and Tristan Tate over 21 criminal charges, including rape, actual bodily harm and human trafficking. Andrew Tate faces seven further counts of rape, with the alleged offences linked to conduct between 2012 and 2015.

The full UK case against the brothers was authorised in January 2024 and confirmed by prosecutors in May 2025. The Tate brothers, who are dual US-UK citizens, have denied all allegations. Their lawyer says they are innocent.

AI-generated illustration

The brothers were taken into custody in Miami by US Marshals on a sealed warrant after arriving in Florida on 27 February 2025. Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier then ordered a probe into the brothers after they landed in the state. The UK says extradition would follow the conclusion of the Romanian proceedings now running against them.

Romanian prosecutors still have an active case against the brothers involving allegations of human trafficking, rape and forming an organised criminal group to sexually exploit women. Andrew Tate is also accused of rape in Romania. British prosecutors want the men returned only once that case has been resolved.

Photo by Kindel Media

The brothers later challenged a Crown Prosecution Service decision not to disclose the names of their UK accusers, but the High Court rejected that bid.