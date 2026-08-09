UK universities open Clearing as more students use it deliberately

Clearing is no longer just a fallback: 43,225 students used Decline My Place in 2024, and universities opened phone lines at 8am on results day.

43,225 students chose Decline My Place in 2024, a 12 percent increase on 2023, and for the first time more applicants entered Clearing that way than by being unplaced on results day. Students are increasingly using Clearing deliberately, entering through Decline My Place, changing plans, or applying late rather than waiting passively for an empty place to appear.

What Clearing is for, and why it matters now

Clearing sits inside the UCAS application process and exists to match students with remaining course places. It is used by universities to fill vacancies and by applicants who do not yet have a place, want to change course or university, apply late, or release themselves into Clearing through UCAS’s Decline My Place option.

Get your options straight before results day

The mistake most students make is waiting until results morning to decide what they want. If you are serious about Clearing, you need a short list of courses, university phone numbers, and a clear idea of what you will accept if your first-choice plan changes. Know your options before results day, check vacancies quickly, and be ready to call universities as soon as lines open.

That preparation matters because the opening hour is busy and universities do not all work the same way. University College London published a results-day note on 7 August 2025 laying out arrangements for A-level results day and the embargo on results, while the University of East Anglia listed its Clearing hotline as opening on 14 August at 8am, although its enquiries team could be contacted before then. If you wait until results are in hand to find those details, you may lose valuable time.

The first hour is where students lose ground

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For A-level applicants in England, Wales and Northern Ireland, results were released at 08:00 BST on Thursday 14 August 2025. UCEN Manchester opened its Clearing phone lines at 8am on the same day, which reflects the pattern across universities: the opening bell is often the moment to act, not the moment to start thinking.

Use that hour in a fixed order:

Read your results and confirm whether you meet your firm or insurance offer. If you do not, or if you want to change course, check your UCAS account and the vacancies you already shortlisted. Call the university as soon as its Clearing line opens. Have your course code, UCAS ID, grades, and a concise explanation ready.

Do not spend the morning refreshing social media or waiting for a friend to call first. If a university has a published hotline opening time, treat it as a deadline. If the course is competitive, the first clear, informed conversation can matter more than a long application trail.

Know which universities are actively open

Several universities had Clearing pages in place for September entry, including the University of Manchester, the University of Surrey, the University of Reading, the University of Salford, the University of Lancashire, and Queen Mary University of London. Those pages indicated that Clearing was open, or that students could search vacancies and apply directly for September entry.

Look for universities that are already signalling vacancies, not just those you had in mind before results day. If your original choice is full or your grades are different from expected, move to the institutions that are openly publishing vacancies and application routes.

Pauline Eccles via Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 2.0)

If you plan to Decline My Place, decide early

Students sometimes hesitate because they assume Decline My Place is only for people with nothing else left. Some applicants are using Clearing strategically, releasing themselves into the market because they have decided the initial offer is no longer the right fit.

That choice should be made with care, because once you release a place you are acting on purpose, not buying time. Before you click Decline My Place, check whether your preferred course is actually available in Clearing, whether the university wants a phone call first, and whether any conditions attached to your original offer still matter to your plans.

Keep checking after the morning rush

Clearing does not end when the first phones stop ringing. UCAS scheduled further publication dates for 2025 on 21 August, 28 August and 11 September for applicants who used Decline My Place and for those who later found a place.