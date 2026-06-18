UK vacancies fall to five-year low as labour market softens

Vacancies dropped to 711,000, the lowest since 2021, as payrolls fell 100,000 and unemployment hit 5%, signalling a cooling labour market.

British employers are pulling back from hiring, and the clearest sign is that new jobs are becoming harder to find. The Office for National Statistics said vacancies have continued to fall, with early estimates putting the total at 711,000 in January to March 2026, the lowest level since February to April 2021.

The latest data points to a labour market that is not collapsing, but is clearly losing momentum. Total estimated vacancies were down by 31,000, or 4.2%, in March to May 2026 from a year earlier, while there were 2.5 unemployed people for every vacancy in February to April 2026. That gap matters because it shows hiring demand no longer has the same room to absorb jobseekers, especially for people trying to move into work or switch employers.

The pressure is showing up most sharply in the lower-paid parts of the economy. In May 2026, the ONS said unemployment had risen to 5% in the three months to March, up from 4.9% in the three months to February, while payroll numbers fell by 100,000 in April, the largest monthly drop since May 2020. Liz McKeown, the ONS director of economic statistics, said: "Latest figures suggest the labour market remains soft, with vacancies at their lowest level in five years and unemployment higher than a year ago."

That combination suggests businesses are becoming more cautious about expansion and replacement hiring, with fewer openings to tempt workers away from existing roles. When vacancies fall faster than unemployment, worker mobility weakens and wage leverage usually follows, particularly in sectors that rely on entry-level labour.

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The ONS said hospitality and retail had seen some of the largest falls in vacancies and payroll numbers, reinforcing the impression that the slowdown is broadening beyond a handful of industries. Those sectors are often the first to feel a change in consumer demand and the last to regain momentum once hiring cools.

For now, the headline unemployment rate still masks a softer reality underneath. Fewer vacancies, fewer payroll jobs and more people chasing each opening point to a labour market that is cooling from the inside out, and to a post-pandemic hiring rebound that has already run much of its course.