UK warned soaring aluminium scrap exports could trigger shortages

Britain shipped out 624,314 tonnes of aluminium waste and scrap last year even as industry warned it may need 6 million tonnes at home by 2035.

Britain is exporting more aluminium scrap just as manufacturers warn the metal is becoming a strategic input for defence, clean energy, digital technologies and cars. The tension is stark: a material once treated as waste is now being pulled into the centre of industrial policy, and Make UK says the country could face shortages if too much continues to leave the UK.

The trade body said domestic industry may need as much as 6 million metric tons of available scrap for recycling by 2035 to help meet projected aluminium demand of 8 million tonnes under the government’s Critical Minerals Strategy and Modern Industrial Strategy. Daniel Paterson, Make UK’s director of sector specialisms, said the prize was significant but could be lost if Britain kept exporting a critical material future growth sectors and national security depend on.

The numbers behind the warning show why the issue has moved up the policy agenda. UK exports of aluminium waste and scrap reached 624,314 metric tons last year, according to Trade Data Monitor data cited in the reporting. That was up 43% from 2016. Shipments to India rose 94% over the same period, while exports to the United States jumped 989% from 2024, underlining how quickly overseas demand has intensified.

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Make UK is pushing for a domestic response that goes beyond appeals to patriotism. It wants investment in sorting and pre-processing, stronger collection and enforcement standards, and targeted measures to keep certain alloys in the UK. The group has also set up an Aluminium Special Interest Group focused on building a sustainable domestic supply and processing base, a sign that manufacturers now see scrap as a strategic feedstock rather than a low-value by-product.

The policy backdrop points in the same direction. The UK government’s Critical Minerals Strategy says it aims to secure the minerals needed for economic growth and the clean energy transition, while the separate critical imports and supply chains strategy says secure supply chains are vital to economic prosperity, national security and essential services. ALFED said in November 2025 that aluminium had secured a place in the UK’s Critical Minerals Strategy Vision 2035, reinforcing its new status.

Photo by Engin Akyurt

Britain is not alone in worrying about leakage from its recycling system. The European Commission is working on measures to curb aluminium scrap leaving Europe, and a later industry report said the EU plans to limit exports by 2026. In that context, the UK’s free flow of scrap now sits uneasily beside an industrial strategy that depends on domestic access to the same material.