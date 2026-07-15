UK warns holidaymakers of deadly methanol poisoning risks abroad

Britain’s new Know the Signs campaign warns that one shot of methanol can be fatal, after Bali and Laos deaths showed how easily tourists miss it.

The Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office says as little as 30ml of methanol, about one shot, can kill an adult, while smaller amounts can cause permanent harm including blindness. On 15 July 2026, Britain refreshed its methanol poisoning warning campaign with new survivor testimony.

Methanol exposure often starts in counterfeit, illegally produced or contaminated alcohol sold overseas. The FCDO says the substance can be found in antifreeze and paint thinners, is tasteless and odourless, and cannot be detected by smell or taste. It can cause blindness or death within 12 to 48 hours of consumption, and the early signs can look like ordinary intoxication. Early signs can include nausea, vomiting, dizziness, confusion, stomach pain, fatigue, headache, difficulty breathing, blurred vision, light sensitivity, flashes of light and tunnel vision.

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UK government travel advice now covers 29 destinations, including Indonesia, Laos and Vietnam. The FCDO expanded warnings on 21 October 2025 to eight additional countries, among them Japan and Mexico, building on earlier guidance for Thailand, Laos and Vietnam. The FCDO told Parliament it has been communicating methanol risks through Travel Aware since November 2024, using a dedicated webpage, regular social media posts, youth-focused content creators and partnerships with industry groups such as ABTA. It also works with Australia’s Department for Foreign Affairs and Trade.

Source: gov.uk

Margaret McKie’s daughter Kirsty, 38, died in Bali in July 2022 after drinking methanol-contaminated alcohol, and Hannah-Mei Grisley’s friend Simone White, 28, died in Laos in November 2024 after consuming methanol-contaminated alcohol.

Photo by Vladimir Srajber

Hamish Falconer, the minister responsible for consular and crisis issues, urged travellers to check FCDO advice before they go, avoid homemade alcohol, buy sealed drinks from licensed establishments and be especially cautious of pre-mixed spirits, cocktails and drinks served in buckets or jugs. Anyone who suspects methanol poisoning should seek urgent medical attention immediately.