UK Wikimedia staff seek first-ever union recognition at Wikimedia Foundation

Wikipedia’s British staff asked for first-ever union recognition at the Wikimedia Foundation, backed by more than 1,000 volunteers.

British-based employees at the Wikimedia Foundation asked management on Wednesday, June 24, to voluntarily recognize a union, in what the Communication Workers Union called the first attempt by Wikimedia Foundation workers anywhere to win such recognition. The staff want to be represented by United Tech and Allied Workers, the CWU’s tech section, and are organizing under the banner Wiki Workers United.

The request comes after what workers described as a period of significant change at the nonprofit that operates Wikipedia and its sister projects. In their statement, the employees said the shifts had intensified concerns over transparency, trust and the organization’s future direction. The workers behind the drive are longtime contributors and organizers who say they remain deeply committed to the Wikimedia movement.

Support for the effort has spread beyond the staff who signed the letter. More than 1,000 Wikimedia volunteers and community members have signed petitions backing the workers, adding public pressure around a dispute that touches the governance of one of the internet’s most widely used public-interest institutions.

The union drive is especially notable in the United Kingdom, which the CWU says is the Wikimedia Foundation’s largest employment location outside the United States. The foundation describes itself as a remote-first organization with staff members and contractors in more than 40 countries and nearly 650 employees worldwide, a structure that has long distinguished it from more centralized workplaces and now shapes how labor organizing could unfold inside the nonprofit.

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If Wikimedia Foundation management declines to grant voluntary recognition, the union can pursue statutory recognition through the Central Arbitration Committee under the UK process. That route would move the dispute from an internal decision to a formal legal mechanism, raising the stakes for a foundation that relies on distributed labor, remote work and a global volunteer base to maintain Wikipedia’s editorial infrastructure.

Wikimedia’s own materials also draw a line between the foundation and Wikimedia UK, the independent British chapter. That distinction matters as the workers seek a seat at the table inside the entity responsible for stewardship of the encyclopedia itself, not the local chapter that supports the broader movement.