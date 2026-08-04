Ukraine accuses Russia of war crime after drone chases market vendor

A drone video from Kherson showed a market vendor being chased and wounded, and Ukraine said it may become war-crimes evidence.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha accused Russia on Tuesday of committing a war crime after footage surfaced showing a drone chasing down and wounding a street vendor in Kherson. Ukraine’s National Police published the video, and Ukrainian social-media posts identified the victim as Yuriy, a 52-year-old man who survived with blast injuries, shrapnel wounds and a concussion.

The clip has become politically and legally sensitive because it appears to show a civilian being tracked through a market, not caught in crossfire. Ukrainian officials framed the attack as deliberate targeting in Kherson Central district, where a farmers’ market should have been protected from military action. That distinction matters under the laws of war, and it is why Kyiv is treating the footage as more than a battlefield clip: it is potential evidence for future investigations and prosecutions.

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Kherson has been under repeated attack throughout Russia’s full-scale invasion, making the city one of the clearest symbols of how drone warfare has erased the line between front line and civilian space. The weapon in the video was described in related coverage as a Russian FPV drone, part of the class of small unmanned aircraft that has become central to surveillance, artillery spotting and direct strikes on both sides of the war.

The timing also adds to the wider pressure around the conflict. Ukrainian drones struck a Wildberries warehouse in Russia on Aug. 2, and another Reuters report on Aug. 4 said Ukrainian drones hit warehouse facilities in Russia as well. A separate report on July 31 said Russian e-commerce company Ozon evacuated a warehouse in Tatarstan after a Ukrainian drone alert. Together, the incidents show how drone warfare has escalated far beyond the battlefield in Kherson, reaching logistics hubs deep inside Russia.

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For Kyiv, the market video is likely to serve a broader purpose in appeals to allies and international institutions, where debates over military aid, air defenses and sanctions on Moscow continue to shape the next phase of the war. The clip also feeds the long documentary record that investigators may one day use to test whether Russian strikes on civilians in Kherson amount to a sustained pattern rather than an isolated attack.