Ukraine and Russia trade overnight drone strikes on refineries, railways

Ukraine and Russia widened their drone war into refineries and rail nodes, with fires at major Russian plants and a railway worker killed in Sumy.

Overnight drone strikes pushed the war deeper into the energy and transport systems that keep both armies moving, with Ukraine hitting major Russian refineries and Russia striking railway infrastructure in northeastern Ukraine. The exchange landed on Russia Day, a national holiday, and left fires burning at industrial sites in Tatarstan while rail workers in Sumy came under lethal attack.

Ukraine said it struck the Tatneft TANECO refinery in Nizhnekamsk, one of Russia’s largest, with a designed processing capacity of more than 16 million tons of oil a year. It also hit the TAIF-NK refinery in the same city and the Tolyattikauchuk plant in the Samara region, which Ukraine said produces synthetic rubber used in solid fuel for missiles. Ukrainian officials said they confirmed fires at both refinery sites. Local authorities in Tatarstan said industrial facilities were targeted, and Nizhnekamsk canceled public events on Friday because of the drone threat.

AI-generated illustration

The attacks came as Ukraine’s long-range drone campaign continued to pressure Russia’s fuel system and its rear-area industrial base. In Russian-controlled Crimea, fuel stations were already running dry and gasoline rationing had been tightened in recent days after Ukrainian strikes constricted supplies, with cash sales of gasoline suspended and rationing expanded across the peninsula. The latest hits fit that same pattern: not just punishing symbols of power, but trying to interrupt the flow of fuel, freight and industrial output that sustains Russia’s war effort.

Source: reuters.com

Russia said its air defenses downed 231 Ukrainian drones overnight, while its own strike on Ukraine’s Sumy region killed one railway worker and injured another after drones hit electrical signaling posts and substations. Another railway worker was killed a day earlier in nearby Konotop, underscoring how rail infrastructure has become a recurring target in the northeast. Russian officials also said two people were killed and 10 injured in a Ukrainian strike in Bryansk region, according to Acting Regional Governor Yegor Kovalchuk.

Photo by Tom Fisk

The night’s strikes showed a war of attrition widening beyond the front line. Ukraine is pressing refinery capacity, petrochemical plants and supply routes into occupied Crimea; Russia is hitting railway nodes and electrical systems that keep Ukrainian logistics running. The result is not just destruction for its own sake, but a sustained campaign to grind down each side’s ability to fuel, power and supply the war.